Graham Taylor statue planned by Watford FC

A statue is to be commissioned by Watford FC to honour the club's former manager Graham Taylor.

Taylor, who also managed England from 1990 until 1993, died on 12 January, aged 72. His funeral was attended by hundreds of fans.

A statue celebrating his footballing career will be erected at Watford's Vicarage Road ground, the club announced.

A pre-season tribute fixture in Taylor's memory is also being planned.

The exact location of the statue and details of its design have not yet been decided.

Watford said it would be working on the plans with fans' representatives and the borough council.

On its website, Watford FC described the proposed statue and pre-season match as "two significant tributes... to remember Watford's greatest ever manager".

Taylor took Watford from the Fourth Division to a second-placed finish in the top flight in five seasons. He also guided the club to the only FA Cup final of their history - a 2-0 defeat against Everton in 1984 - and European football.

He also had spells in charge of Lincoln City, Aston Villa and Wolves.