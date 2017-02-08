Helen Bailey murder trial: Accused 'didn't need money'

Image copyright HERTFORDSHIRE POLICE Image caption Helen Bailey's body and that of her dog Boris was found in a cesspit under her house

A man accused of killing his children's author fiancee in a financially-motivated plot has told a court he "didn't need the money".

Ian Stewart, 56, denies murdering Helen Bailey and dumping her body in order to inherit her fortune.

The 51-year-old Electra Brown writer was last seen on 11 April and reported missing by Mr Stewart on 15 April 2016.

He told St Albans Crown Court he had "more than [he] could spend" and the couple had been "lucky financially."

"Helen didn't work, I didn't work. Helen was comfortably off, our life couldn't be better really," he told jurors.

Medication confiscated

Mr Stewart said he "didn't understand" why a standing order into his account from Ms Bailey was increased to £4,000 using his computer.

However, he said he assumed Ms Bailey was responsible for the amendment - made on the same day she is alleged to have left without warning.

Mr Stewart is further alleged to have drugged Ms Bailey by feeding her the sedative Zopiclone, which had been prescribed to him.

Traces of the anti-insomnia medication were found in Ms Bailey during a post-mortem examination.

Mr Stewart, who suffers from a muscular disorder, denied "surreptitiously" giving the drug to Ms Bailey, and told the court his bride-to-be had confiscated the medication.

After learning the drug should not be taken by someone with his condition, Mr Stewart said Ms Bailey told him: "This is something I might take".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption It took two days to recover Ms Bailey's remains from the septic tank

Asked if the couple ever argued, Mr Stewart told St Albans Crown Court: "No, I can categorically say that because after we were in a relationship for six months Helen said to me: 'This isn't a proper relationship, we haven't had an argument'.

"She said 'I'm scared if we ever have an argument because I don't know what would happen, but I guarantee we will make up'."

Ms Bailey was found beneath the garage at her home, together with that of her dachshund Boris, on 15 July.

The defendant, of Baldock Road, Royston, Hertfordshire, denies murder, preventing a lawful burial, fraud, and three counts of perverting the course of justice.

The trial continues.