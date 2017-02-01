Graham Taylor funeral: Crowds gather for England boss goodbye

Image caption Up to 5,000 supporters are expected to gather outside for the service

Thousands of fans are expected to pay their respects at the funeral of former England manager Graham Taylor.

Supporters have begun gathering in Watford, home of the club he most famously led, ahead of a service later.

Taylor, who died on 12 January aged 72 of a suspected heart attack, took the club to the 1984 FA Cup final.

Up to 5,000 supporters are expected to gather, while more than 400 people, including family, friends, and former players will attend the church service.

The ceremony at St Mary's church will be followed by a private family committal later in the day.

Image caption People started to arrive two hours before the funeral despite steady rain in Watford

Image caption Large screens have been placed outside the church

Taylor was appointed Watford manager by its then owner Sir Elton John in 1977 and within five years, took the club from the old Fourth Division to the top flight.

He also worked at Lincoln, Wolves and Aston Villa, guiding the latter to second place in the First Division in 1990.

After resigning as England boss in 1993 following the team's failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, he managed Watford for a further five years, between 1996 and 2001.

He retired from football in 2003, later becoming a BBC pundit.

Image caption The "golden boy" is remembered at The One Bell pub in Watford