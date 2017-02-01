Five reasons why Watford FC fans love Graham Taylor

Football fans across the world have been remembering former Watford and England manager Graham Taylor since the news of his death.

Taylor died on 12 January at the age of 72 of a suspected heart attack.

Watford saluted the club's "greatest manager of all time" before their home Premier League match against Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road on 14 January.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday at 13:00 GMT at St Mary's church in Watford, Hertfordshire.