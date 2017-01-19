Pedestrian dies after being hit by fire engine in Royston

Image copyright UKNIP Image caption The fire engine lost control and overturned at a roundabout in Royston on Wednesday

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a fire engine that lost control and overturned while on a 999 call.

Police are investigating the crash, which happened on a roundabout at the junction of York Way and Old North Road in Royston, Hertfordshire, at 20:45 GMT on Wednesday.

The vehicle was turning right when "for reasons unknown" it lost control and hit the pedestrian, police said.

Officers said the four firefighters involved were left with minor injuries.

The East of England Ambulance Service said the pedestrian died at the scene.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said two firefighters were taken to hospital for "precautionary checks".

The house fire which the crew was on its way to was put out by another team, the fire service added.

Emergency services were called to the roundabout at the junction of York Way and Old North Road in Royston

The county's chief fire officer, Roy Wilsher, said it was a "tragic incident".

"Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is working with the police to establish exactly what happened and why," he added.

The fire engine has been removed from the scene and is to be examined as part of the investigation, a Hertfordshire Police spokesman said.