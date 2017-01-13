Helen Bailey murder trial: Jury taken to home of author

The jury in the trial of the man accused of murdering Helen Bailey has been shown around the author's home.

Her body was found in a cesspit under the garage at the property in Royston, Hertfordshire, in July.

Ms Bailey had been missing for three months and her body was discovered along with that her of pet dog Boris.

The jury saw the side of the well, which was being used as the cesspit.

Her partner Ian Stewart, 56, denies murder, fraud, preventing lawful burial and three counts of perverting the course of justice.