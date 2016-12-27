Father-of-two killed 'on way home for Christmas' in crash

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Ross Cowling, 37, from Luton, had two young daughters

A father-of-two was on his way home for Christmas when he was hit and killed in a crash, his family has said.

Ross Cowling, from Luton, was hit by a Land Rover Defender as he walked through Flitwick, Bedfordshire, on Christmas Eve.

The 37-year-old, who had two daughters, aged 10 and eight, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bedfordshire Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash in Maulden Road at 17:35 GMT.

'Heartbroken'

In a statement, Mr Cowling's family said: "Ross was a loving father, brother, uncle and son and we are all absolutely devastated.

"He had been on his way home to spend Christmas with his family.

"We are all heartbroken."