Father-of-two killed 'on way home for Christmas' in crash
- 27 December 2016
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
A father-of-two was on his way home for Christmas when he was hit and killed in a crash, his family has said.
Ross Cowling, from Luton, was hit by a Land Rover Defender as he walked through Flitwick, Bedfordshire, on Christmas Eve.
The 37-year-old, who had two daughters, aged 10 and eight, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bedfordshire Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash in Maulden Road at 17:35 GMT.
'Heartbroken'
In a statement, Mr Cowling's family said: "Ross was a loving father, brother, uncle and son and we are all absolutely devastated.
"He had been on his way home to spend Christmas with his family.
"We are all heartbroken."