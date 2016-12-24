Missing Luton mother and children found safe and well

Image copyright SBNA/Bedfordshire Police Image caption Angela Lambert, 45, six-year-old Cyrus and two-year-old Maryam were reported missing

A mother and her two young children who went missing nine days ago have been found safe and well, police have said.

Angela Lambert, 45, her son Cyrus, six, and two-year-old daughter Maryam had not been seen since 11:30 GMT on 15 December when they left their home in Winton Close, Luton.

Bedfordshire Police reported they had been located on Saturday evening.

Officers, who had appealed for help from the public to find the trio, thanked those who had assisted.