Buckinghamshire pub to be recreated in Far East

A village pub made famous by the visit of China's President Xi Jinping and then Prime Minister David Cameron is set to be replicated across the Far East after being bought by a Chinese firm.

SinoFortone bought The Plough at Cadsden, near Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire, in November 2016.

Mr Cameron took Mr Xi there during the state visit to the UK in October 2015.

Now the MD of SinoFortone Peter Zhang plans to build a chain of similar pubs across the Far East. He says he will have 50 by the end of 2017 and a further 50 in 2018.