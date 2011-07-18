Residents asked to return unused medical equipment

Image caption The service can collect items from anyone unable to return the equipment themselves

Buckinghamshire residents are being asked to return medical aids they have borrowed and no longer need.

Milton Keynes Community Health Service loans items prescribed by local hospitals and clinics to the public.

With walking frames costing up to £200, the service said the cost of unused equipment in the community can quickly add up.

"People forget about equipment they have borrowed from us," said equipment services manager Ted Chandler.

"If anyone has any medical equipment they have borrowed and it is no longer needed or used, please return it so that another patient can benefit. Returning the equipment will also help the NHS save money."

The service said it would appreciate items being washed or emptied prior to being returned.