Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton police arrest Edinburgh drug dealer Ivy Brown

Ivy Brown
Image caption Police had warned that Ivy Brown posed a "potential high risk of violence" to the public

A convicted drug dealer who went missing after his release from prison has been arrested in Luton.

A warrant was issued on Saturday for the arrest of Ivy Brown, 31, who had been released on licence in Edinburgh but had not contacted a social worker.

He was jailed in the city in 2008 for kidnapping a young woman and threatening to cut off her breasts because of an alleged debt over drugs.

Brown was arrested by police in Luton, Bedfordshire, on Monday.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites