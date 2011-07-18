Luton police arrest Edinburgh drug dealer Ivy Brown

Image caption Police had warned that Ivy Brown posed a "potential high risk of violence" to the public

A convicted drug dealer who went missing after his release from prison has been arrested in Luton.

A warrant was issued on Saturday for the arrest of Ivy Brown, 31, who had been released on licence in Edinburgh but had not contacted a social worker.

He was jailed in the city in 2008 for kidnapping a young woman and threatening to cut off her breasts because of an alleged debt over drugs.

Brown was arrested by police in Luton, Bedfordshire, on Monday.