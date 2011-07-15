Decision on new homes for Bletchley golf course deferred

Plans to build new homes on part of a golf course in Buckinghamshire have been put on hold.

Dozens of residents who are against the plan for Windmill Hill in Bletchley protested at a planning meeting at Milton Keynes Council offices on Thursday night.

Councillors deferred their decision after the committee said it was unclear about the provision made for affordable housing.

They asked for more information and said a new meeting date to reconsider the plans would be fixed later.