Hit-and-run driver in Luton sought by police
- 15 July 2011
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The driver of a car that failed to stop after hitting a woman, leaving her with serious injuries, is being sought by Bedfordshire Police.
The incident happened on Thursday morning in Wheatfield Road on the Lewsey Farm estate in Luton.
A section of the road was cordoned off by police for investigations by specialist teams of officers.
Investigations are continuing to trace the driver of the car and any witnesses are asked to contact police.