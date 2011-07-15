Beds, Herts & Bucks

Hit-and-run driver in Luton sought by police

The driver of a car that failed to stop after hitting a woman, leaving her with serious injuries, is being sought by Bedfordshire Police.

The incident happened on Thursday morning in Wheatfield Road on the Lewsey Farm estate in Luton.

A section of the road was cordoned off by police for investigations by specialist teams of officers.

Investigations are continuing to trace the driver of the car and any witnesses are asked to contact police.

