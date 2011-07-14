Flitwick Moor to create new wetland for rare species

Image caption A new kissing gate and footbridge will now be installed

A Bedfordshire wetland has received a funding award to encourage rare species to spread.

Flitwick Moor is home to rare insects, fungi and mosses and includes fen and meadow habitat.

The funding of £33,105, from the Veolia Environmental Trust, will allow the moor to create a new wet habitat.

The trust's executive director, Margaret Cobbold, said she hoped the money would make a "real difference to this important habitat".

Ms Cobbold added: "The trust works to support community and environmental projects across the UK.

"We look forward to seeing the work progress."

The funding will also be used to improve access to the site with the installation of a new kissing gate and footbridge.

Guided walks, volunteer taster days and volunteering tasks will provide the local community with the opportunity to learn more about the site and have a role in its protection.