Dunstable cannabis factory found

A cannabis factory has been discovered at a property in a Bedfordshire town.

Officers discovered 90 cannabis plants in the loft of a first floor maisonette in Brive Road, Dunstable.

Bedfordshire Police said makeshift electrical connections and large gaps where trusses, that should have been supporting the roof, had been removed were a "dangerous fire hazard".

A 20-year-old man was arrested and questioned at Dunstable police station.

Insp Bill Abram said: "The information we received not only brought an illegal operation to an end, it probably saved lives.

"And that is why it is so important for anyone who has suspicions about similar things happening where they live, to let us know before it is too late."