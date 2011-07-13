Greg Searle wins bronze in Lucerne ahead of 2012 qualifiers

Image caption The crew battled back from fifth in the closing stages of the race

Buckinghamshire rower Greg Searle won a bronze medal at the Lucerne World Cup in Switzerland on Sunday.

The Great Britain men's eight, including the Olympic gold medallist from Marlow, missed out on silver by just four hundredths of a second to the Netherlands.

Searle remains confident the team will qualify for next year's Olympics.

"To win a medal here shows we're still in the mix," he said.

"Off the back of an indifferent weekend for us it felt like a good race and it's good to know we're still within two seconds of the Germans."

The bronze was one of 10 medals won by Great Britain crews who brought home four golds, four silvers and two bronzes in total.

Great Britain Rowing Team performance director David Tanner described the overall performance as, "a good curtain-raiser for the Olympic qualification regatta".

The team for the 2011 World Championships in Slovenia, from 28 August to 4 September, which doubles as the Olympic and Paralympic qualifying for London 2012, will be announced on 19 July.