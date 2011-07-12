Milton Keynes shootings: Date set for murder plot trial

Image caption Mohamed Abdi Farah and Amin Ahmed Ismail were shot in an alleyway in Fishermead

A trial date has been set for three men charged with conspiracy to murder two Somali teenagers in Milton Keynes.

Amin Ahmed Ismail, 18, from Ealing, London, and Mohamed Abdi Farah, 19, of Birmingham, were shot on the Fishermead estate on 26 May.

Yahya Harun, 20; Sharmake Abdulkadir, 20 and Fuad Awale, 23, all from Milton Keynes, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

They were told their trial would take place in February next year.

Mr Abdulkadir has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The three were remanded in custody and there were no applications for bail.

They will be back in court on 14 October for them to enter pleas.

The trial next year is expected to last four weeks.