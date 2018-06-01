Image copyright Family handout Image caption Dev Naran, a huge Leicester City fan, was confirmed dead at the scene

An eight-year-old boy has died in a crash on the M6 motorway near Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham.

The collision, which involved a lorry and a red Toyota Yaris, happened between junctions six and five southbound at 19:30 BST on Thursday.

The car is thought to have stopped on the hard shoulder prior to the crash.

Dev Naran, from Leicester, was confirmed dead at the scene while a man and a woman were taken to hospital. The driver of the lorry was arrested.

The 62-year-old from Hampshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released pending further investigation, police said.

He was uninjured in the crash.

The two occupants of the car were taken to Heartlands Hospital for treatment.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, suffered a suspected fractured shoulder and a woman, believed to be in her 20s, a leg injury.

Dev's parents described him as "a kind and compassionate angel", who was a big Leicester City fan.

"He excelled at school and wanted to become a doctor," they said in a statement.

"He looked after his brother Neel, who suffered brain damage at birth. He was a big sports fan and loved Leicester City. Dev was the most perfect son in every way."

Sgt Alan Wood, from West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts are with Dev's family who have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, in particular anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch."