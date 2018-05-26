Image copyright Google Image caption The 45-year-old man was discovered outside the Bridge Inn in Audlem

A man found with serious injuries outside a pub has died.

The 45-year-old was discovered outside the Bridge Inn on the A525 in Audlem, Cheshire, after 01:00 BST on Friday and died in hospital.

Police said the death was being treated as suspicious and it was not clear whether he was injured as the result of an assault or a collision.

A stretch of the A525 was closed for more than 12 hours for police to carry out their investigations.