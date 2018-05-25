Man, 95, held over carer's 'murder'
A 95-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a female carer died in north London.
The victim, 61, was taken to hospital with head injuries at 07:10 BST on 24 May. She died the following day.
A murder investigation has been launched by the Metropolitan Police following the incident in Holloway.
The man was taken to hospital pending a "transfer to a location where his complex health and care needs can be managed".
He has also been bailed by police.
Residential address
Detectives say the woman's next-of-kin has been informed, and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with their investigation.
Police said it was believed she was injured at a residential address where she was working as a carer.
A post-mortem examination will be held in due course, the Met said.