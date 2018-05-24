Image caption Victoria Cilliers almost died in the 2015 parachute jump

An Army sergeant has been found guilty of trying to murder his wife by tampering with her parachute.

Victoria Cilliers, 41, survived the 4,000ft (1,220m) fall at Netheravon airfield in Wiltshire in April 2015.

Emile Cilliers, 38, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps, was also found guilty of trying to kill his wife by causing a gas leak at the family home in Amesbury at the end of March 2015.

He had denied two counts of attempted murder at Winchester Crown Court.

Mrs Cilliers, a highly-experienced parachuting instructor, suffered near-fatal injuries when both her main and reserve parachutes failed when she took part in a jump at the Army Parachute Association.

The trial heard that Mr Cilliers, an experienced parachute packer, tampered with equipment he knew his wife was going to use.

Lines to the main canopy were twisted and essential parts were missing from the reserve.

The court heard the equipment had never failed in this manner anywhere in the world.

Mr Justice Sweeney said he would be seeking a report from the probation service to establish the "dangerousness" of the defendant.

"The burden now falls on me on what to do as far as this defendant is concerned, that too is a heavy burden," he said.

The jury also convicted him of a third count of damaging a gas fitting recklessly endangering life.