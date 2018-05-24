Image copyright PA Image caption The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet were discovered on 20 September last year

A couple have been found guilty of murdering their French au pair before burning her body in their garden.

The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet were discovered at a house in Southfields, south-west London, on 20 September.

The Old Bailey heard Sabrina Kouider, 34, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, had tortured the 21-year-old before setting her body on fire to dispose of it.

