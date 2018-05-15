Image copyright PA Image caption Andy Hill is charged with 11 counts of manslaughter

A pilot has denied the manslaughter of 11 men who died when his plane crashed during the Shoreham Air Show.

Andy Hill, 54, of Sandon, Hertfordshire, was performing aerobatics when the Hawker Hunter crashed on the A27 in West Sussex in August 2015.

Mr Hill appeared at The Old Bailey charged with 11 counts of manslaughter and one count of endangering an aircraft.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A trial date has been set for 14 January and is expected to last at least five weeks.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Hawker Hunter jet plummeted on to the A27 on 22 August 2015

Image copyright PA Image caption The Shoreham Airshow has not been staged again since the disaster

Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

The victims