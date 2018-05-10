Image copyright Historic England Image caption Cambridge Judge Business School and Thematic House in London have both been listed

Buildings across England considered post-modern in design have been given listed status.

The 17 structures, which include houses, schools, courts and commercial premises, have been added to the National Heritage List for England.

They range from a crown court in Cornwall and a warehouse in Slough to housing schemes in London's Docklands.

Post-modern architecture emerged in the 1970s in reaction to modernism but fell out of favour before a revival in 2011.

Thematic House, Kensington and Chelsea, London

Image copyright Davies James/Historic England Image caption The "solar" spiral staircase symbolises the sun's rays and the house's themes relate to the seasons

Renowned historian and architecture critic, Charles Jencks, was the designer of Thematic House, which has been Grade I listed.

Image copyright Chris Redgrave/Historic England Image caption Historic England said Thematic House was Charles Jencks' most ambitious project and is "full of symbolism"

London's Docklands - four buildings get Grade II status

China Wharf, Cascades, Newlands Quay and Swedish Quays were all given the third level of listing protection and were built between 1982 and 1990.

Image copyright James Davies/Historic England Image caption China Wharf near Tower Bridge was designed in 1982-1983 by Piers Gough of CZWG, one of the main forces behind post-modern architecture

A number of other London terraces and blocks of flats were listed in Kensington, Hackney and Islington as has the Sainsbury Wing at the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square.

Educational buildings

Judge Business School in Cambridge was given the second highest listing status, Grade II*.

Image copyright James Davies/Historic England Image caption The 19th century arcaded façade of the hospital was retained and an early 20th century attic storey was rebuilt

The Katharine Stephen Rare Books Library at Newnham College, Cambridge, and the Gough Building at Bryanston School in Dorset, were both Grade II listed.

Image copyright James Davies/Historic England Image caption The Katharine Stephen Rare Books Library was built between 1981 and 1982 and has a barrel-vaulted roof inspired by the college's first library

Truro Crown Court - the only legal building on the list

Historic England said the Cornwall court's architects, Eldred Evans and David Shalev, achieved "a landmark civic complex that is an elegant and sophisticated addition to Truro".

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The architects behind Truro Crown court also designed the Tate Gallery in St Ives

The building has been Grade II* listed. Its courtrooms are built within complex circular patterns around a naturally-lit atrium.

The civic buildings

Hillingdon Civic Centre in Uxbridge and Founders' Hall in the City of London were both Grade II listed.

Image copyright Chris Redgrave/Historic England Image caption Founders' Hall is the fifth home of the Worshipful Company of Founders in the City of London

Commercial buildings recognised

Image copyright James Davies/Historic England Image caption Aztec West in South Gloucestershire is a landscaped campus close to the M4 and Bristol

A business park near Bristol and a trading estate in Slough were the final structures to be Grade II listed.

Image copyright Steven Baker/Historic England Image caption Historic England said McKay Trading Estate in Slough showed "an intriguing level of thought"

Categories of listed buildings

The system used for listing buildings in England was introduced just over 70 years ago.

Grade I buildings are of exceptional interest, with 2.5% in this category.

Grade II* buildings are important buildings of more than special interest and account for 5.8% of listed buildings.

Grade II buildings are of special interest; 91.7% of listed buildings are in this class - the most likely grade for domestic buildings.

Today there are around 400,000 structures listed - from windmills, pigsties, piers and one rocket.