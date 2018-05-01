England

Quiz: How much do you know about May Day?

  • 1 May 2018

May Day, a celebration of the summer to come, is a perfect excuse to don your Morris bells, worship a Green Man and crown a May Queen.

Although the bank holiday has been standardised to be the first Monday of the month, May Day itself is today - 1 May.

So before you pop out to prance around the maypole on the village green, why not test yourself with this May Day quiz?

More on this story