Quiz: How much do you know about May Day?
- 1 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
May Day, a celebration of the summer to come, is a perfect excuse to don your Morris bells, worship a Green Man and crown a May Queen.
Although the bank holiday has been standardised to be the first Monday of the month, May Day itself is today - 1 May.
So before you pop out to prance around the maypole on the village green, why not test yourself with this May Day quiz?