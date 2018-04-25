Image copyright PA Image caption South Western Railway is facing up to five days of walkouts

Commuters are facing up to five days of disruption as union members at three train firms plan fresh strikes in a dispute over the role of guards.

Strikes by workers at operators Northern, Greater Anglia and South Western Railway (SWR) are set to take place on 9 May, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said.

SWR staff are also planning four 24-hour strikes on 11, 14, 16 and 18 May.

The Department for Transport said the industrial action was "pointless".

The RMT has said changing the role of guards and extending driver-only services would compromise staff and passenger safety, which the government denies.

The union held a protest opposite Parliament earlier, marking two years after the dispute began on Southern Railway.