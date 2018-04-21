Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a David Lloyd fitness club at 09:45 BST after reports of a child drowning in a pool

A three-year-old boy has died at a swimming pool in Leeds.

Police were called to Tongue Lane at about 09:45 BST after reports of a child drowning in a pool at a David Lloyd fitness club in the Moortown area of the city.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary accompanied by his mother but was later confirmed dead.

West Yorkshire Police said they believed his death was not suspicious and was a "tragic accident".

In a statement, the club said its thoughts were "very much with the child and his family at this time".

"We regret to confirm that a young child was found unconscious in the swimming pool at our Leeds club this morning," the statement continued.

"He was rescued from the water by one of our team, CPR was immediately administered and the emergency services were called."

Det Insp James Entwistle said: "While there is nothing to suggest that the death was suspicious, we do have a duty to investigate the circumstances of what has happened.

"We understand there were a number of people in the pool at the time who have left the area prior to police arriving at the scene.

"We would ask these people to come forward to give their accounts of what they have seen and heard."