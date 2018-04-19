Image copyright PA Image caption Andy Hill is charged with 11 counts of manslaughter

The pilot of a jet which crashed during the Shoreham Airshow has appeared in court charged with killing 11 men.

Andy Hill, 54, of Sandon, Hertfordshire was performing aerobatics when the Hawker Hunter jet crashed on the A27 in Sussex in August 2015.

Mr Hill appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with 11 counts of manslaughter and one count of endangering an aircraft.

He indicated he would be pleading not guilty.

Mr Hill was given bail and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 17 May.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Hawker Hunter jet plummeted on to the A27 on 22 August 2015

Prosecutor Simon Ringrose confirmed the charges were brought following the fatal crash, which occurred when the vintage jet crashed into traffic on the dual carriageway while trying to execute a loop-the-loop manoeuvre.

Mr Hill was thrown clear of the plane.

He suffered "very serious injuries" as a result, Mr Ringrose said.

Image copyright BBC/Sussex Police/Facebook Image caption (Top row, left to right) Matt Jones, Matthew Grimstone, Jacob Schilt, Maurice Abrahams, Richard Smith. (Bottom row, left to right) Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Daniele Polito, Dylan Archer, Graham Mallinson

The victims