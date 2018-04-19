Shoreham air crash: Pilot Andy Hill in court over 11 deaths
The pilot of a jet which crashed during the Shoreham Airshow has appeared in court charged with killing 11 men.
Andy Hill, 54, of Sandon, Hertfordshire was performing aerobatics when the Hawker Hunter jet crashed on the A27 in Sussex in August 2015.
Mr Hill appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with 11 counts of manslaughter and one count of endangering an aircraft.
He indicated he would be pleading not guilty.
Mr Hill was given bail and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 17 May.
Prosecutor Simon Ringrose confirmed the charges were brought following the fatal crash, which occurred when the vintage jet crashed into traffic on the dual carriageway while trying to execute a loop-the-loop manoeuvre.
Mr Hill was thrown clear of the plane.
He suffered "very serious injuries" as a result, Mr Ringrose said.
The victims
- Matt Jones, a 24-year-old personal trainer
- Matthew Grimstone, 23, a Worthing United footballer who worked as a groundsman at Brighton & Hove Albion
- Jacob Schilt, also 23 and also a Worthing United player, was travelling to a match with Mr Grimstone
- Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton, was a chauffeur on his way to pick up a bride on her wedding day
- Friends Richard Smith, 26, and Dylan Archer, 42, who were going for a bike ride on the South Downs
- Mark Reeves, 53, had ridden his motorcycle to the perimeter of Shoreham Airport to take photos of the planes
- Tony Brightwell, 53, from Hove was an aircraft enthusiast and had learnt to fly at Shoreham airfield
- Mark Trussler, 54, is thought to have been riding his motorcycle on the A27
- Daniele Polito was travelling in the same car as Mr Jones
- Graham Mallinson, 72, from Newick, was a keen photographer and retired engineer