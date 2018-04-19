Image copyright @CI_Style Image caption Time for a cat nap in the sunshine in Epping, Essex

The UK continues to bask in the hot weather with Thursday set to be the warmest day in April for nearly 70 years.

Temperatures of 28C (82F) are forecast, which would beat the high of 25C (77F) recorded in Gravesend, Kent, and central London on Wednesday.

And it's not just people who are enjoying catching some rays.

Image copyright Heather Jay Image caption Heather Jay's morning commute was better than normal. She captured the sun rising over Yarnbrook, near Salisbury Plain

Image copyright Jennifer Pimlow Image caption Jennifer Pimlow's dog, Frank, has certainly got a boost from the sun

Image copyright @RosieGamgeeWard Image caption Six-year-old rescue dog Rosie Gamgee suns herself in County Durham

Image copyright Cath Ruane Image caption BBC Weather Watcher Cath Ruane took this photo in Leeds on Thursday morning

Image copyright Phyl Crawley Image caption Monty plays statues in the shade in Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Image copyright Kieron Madden Image caption "These dogs are enjoying the pub garden before the customers arrive," says Kieron Madden from Roade, Northamptonshire

