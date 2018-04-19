England

Warmest April day in decades forecast

  • 19 April 2018
Cat on a deckchair Image copyright @CI_Style
Image caption Time for a cat nap in the sunshine in Epping, Essex

The UK continues to bask in the hot weather with Thursday set to be the warmest day in April for nearly 70 years.

Temperatures of 28C (82F) are forecast, which would beat the high of 25C (77F) recorded in Gravesend, Kent, and central London on Wednesday.

And it's not just people who are enjoying catching some rays.

Sun rising over Yarnbrook, near Salisbury Plain Image copyright Heather Jay
Image caption Heather Jay's morning commute was better than normal. She captured the sun rising over Yarnbrook, near Salisbury Plain
A dog jumping in a field Image copyright Jennifer Pimlow
Image caption Jennifer Pimlow's dog, Frank, has certainly got a boost from the sun
Rosie the dog in the sun Image copyright @RosieGamgeeWard
Image caption Six-year-old rescue dog Rosie Gamgee suns herself in County Durham
Daffodils Image copyright Cath Ruane
Image caption BBC Weather Watcher Cath Ruane took this photo in Leeds on Thursday morning
Monty Image copyright Phyl Crawley
Image caption Monty plays statues in the shade in Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Dogs in a pub garden Image copyright Kieron Madden
Image caption "These dogs are enjoying the pub garden before the customers arrive," says Kieron Madden from Roade, Northamptonshire

