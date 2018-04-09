Man shot dead by police in Romford

Image copyright Angela Dorman Image caption The Met Police claims the man was 'making threats' and said he had a gun

A man believed to be in his 40s has been shot dead by police in Romford, east London, Metropolitan Police say.

The victim was said to be making threats in the Collier Row area, claiming he had a gun.

The Met said he was shot by officers at about 04:45 BST and was pronounced dead at 05:17.

The shooting has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as well as to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.

The IOPC has confirmed it has launched its own investigation into the fatal shooting.

Road closures around Collier Row Road, Lodge Lane and Melville Road remain in place.