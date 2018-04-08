Man held for terror offences at Gatwick Airport bailed
A 55-year-old man who was arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of terror offences has been bailed.
The suspect was held by Met counter-terrorism officers after he arrived in the UK on a flight from Morocco on Saturday shortly after 11:00 BST.
He was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications and taken to a south London police station.
The Met said he had been released on conditional bail until early May.