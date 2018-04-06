Image copyright PA Image caption Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was found with gun shot wounds in Tottenham on Monday night.

A man has been arrested over the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in north London.

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was shot dead in Tottenham at about 21:35 BST on Monday.

Police believe she died when "shots were fired" from a vehicle as it drove past a group of young people.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at an address in Hackney, east London, on suspicion of murder on Friday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said it was "keeping an open mind" about the motive for the attack as it appeals for witnesses.

Tanesha died the same day 16-year-old Amaan Shakoor was shot and killed in Walthamstow.