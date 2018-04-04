Man killed in Hackney stabbing

A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in Hackney, the Metropolitan Police say.

Police said a man with stab wounds had approached officers in Link Street just before 20:00 BST.

He was given first aid, but was pronounced dead at the scene about 25 minutes later.

A 16-year-old boy found on Monday with bullet wounds, within an hour of another fatal shooting in London, died last night.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

