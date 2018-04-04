Image copyright Felicity Greenfield Image caption Cushions, printed with Clarissa's design, are among items being sold to raise money for Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital

A four-year-old girl has designed an elephant print to raise money for the hospital caring for her grandmother.

Clarissa Greenfield's design is on cushions, mugs and prints that are being sold in aid of Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The youngster earlier tried to help her grandmother by launching a Facebook campaign to get people from all over the world to write letters to her.

Her mother, Felicity, 22, said they have been "amazed" by Clarissa's ideas.

She said Clarissa had noticed her grandmother, Denise Mansfield's, mood lower after losing mobility on her left side after treatment for aneurisms.

Mrs Greenfield, from Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, said: "Clarissa is such a determined little girl and wants the world to know how amazing her Granny is."

Image copyright Felicity Greenfield Image caption Clarissa's mother Felicity said she is a "little girl on a mission" to raise as much money as possible

In January, the Church Gresley Infant's School pupil decided she wanted to put together a scrapbook of letters together for her grandmother's birthday on March 25, so her mum put a post out on Facebook and asked people to share their location, attracting hundreds of responses from all over the world.

Image copyright Felicity Greenfield Image caption Clarissa's call for love letters reached as far as Australia and her mother said they are now making multiple scrapbooks from the responses.

Through that, they wrote to local artist Catherine Davis, to ask if she would take part.

Mrs Greenfield said: "Catherine said she wanted to do something a bit more and asked Clarissa to do a drawing that represented her and her Granny."

Image copyright Felicity Greenfield Image caption The artist has designed aprons with the elephants on, just for Clarissa and her grandmother Denise

Clarissa's colourful drawing of two elephants, an animal she loves, has now been put on items which are being sold online and in the hospital, with all profits going to the hospital.

Tara Sullivan, from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Charity, said it was "fantastic" to have Clarissa getting involved in fundraising at such a young age.

"It is great that she wanted to do something so selfless," she added.