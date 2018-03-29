Image copyright Cumbria Roads Police Image caption The car came off the road and onto the train line near Brampton Station

A car crashed down an embankment on to a cross-country train line, halting services in both directions.

The car landed upside down on the Newcastle to Carlisle line at Brampton, Cumbria, just before 16:00 BST, the Great North Air Ambulance said.

The driver, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with back and shoulder injuries, a spokesman said.

Train services have resumed five hours after the crash but at reduced speed, National Rail Enquires said.

Northern Trains and ScotRail trains could continue to be delayed, it said.

Services had already been disrupted by strike action.

Passengers struck on trains or platforms have tweeted that their trains have been delayed and they have been unable to get information.

So we're stuck just before Brampton, 20 minutes away from Carlisle. Which means I'm most likely going to miss my joining train to Preston. Today just gets worse and worse — Amy 🤯🤬 (@geordiegal97) March 29, 2018