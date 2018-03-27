Image copyright Family handout/PA Image caption Pte Sean Benton was found with five bullets in his chest

A "lack of post-mortem photographs" following the death of a soldier in 1995 at Deepcut has hampered later investigations, an inquest has heard.

Experts also said scene photographs were poor after 20-year-old Pte Sean Benton was found dead at the Surrey base with five bullets in his chest.

Experts said it was up to the court to decide whether the shots were self-inflicted or fired by another person.

The Hastings recruit was the first of four young soldiers to die at the base.

Home Office pathologist Nathaniel Cary produced a report in 2011 based on documentary evidence surrounding Pte Benton's death.

He listed gaps in the evidence including:

Inadequate scene investigation

Poor quality scene photographs that did not allow for detailed assessment of specific wounds

A lack of post-mortem examination photographs

A lack of adequate post-mortem description in relation to internal and external gunshot wounds

Image copyright PA Image caption Experts said it was up to the court to decide who pulled the trigger

An agreed statement by Dr Cary and pathologist Professor Jack Crane, read to the Woking Coroner's Court, said: "We agree that the gunshot wound to the heart would have been rapidly fatal although further shots can still occur if this was part of automatic fire.

"Due to a lack of detail concerning internal findings and a lack of post-mortem photographs, it is difficult to determine the likely effect of each of the other gunshots."

The statement said there was "nothing inconsistent with self-infliction".

It also said: "We agree that there is nothing inconsistent with infliction of the gunshot wounds by another person from a forensic pathology point of view; this is a matter for the court to determine on the basis of assessment of witness evidence."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption A first hearing led to a finding that Pte Sean Benton - seen here as a young teenager - killed himself in 1995

The inquest heard after the soldier died Surrey Police called in German investigators BKA to look into ballistics evidence.

BKA findings were listed as:

Six shots were fired in two bursts at close range and one of them missed

It would have been possible for Pte Benton to have fired the shots

There were "no grounds" to suggest it was not the result of self-harm

The inquest also heard a mortuary assistant washed Pte Benton's jacket which contained blood and body tissue, but no further explanation was given about why he did this.

A first hearing gave a finding of suicide in 1995. However, the soldier's family campaigned for a fresh inquest amid claims Pte Benton suffered prolonged bullying.

The inquest continues.