Image copyright Julia Quenzier Image caption Andrew Gavaghan said he had deployed a tougher version of himself

An Army sergeant accused of bullying recruits at Deepcut barracks has told an inquest he would do things differently now.

Sgt Andrew Gavaghan told the inquest into the death of Pte Sean Benton he had felt he got his level of discipline right at the Surrey base but has since heard people were frightened of him.

"If I was in the same situation again I would do it different," he said.

Pte Benton was the first of four young soldiers to die between 1995 and 2002.

On Friday, Mr Gavaghan said he used to suggest jokingly to soldiers he had a "twin brother" who did the shouting, but another witness said recruits called him a "psychopath".

Image copyright Family handout/PA Image caption Pte Sean Benton, seen at his passing out in 1994, had not wanted to be discharged from the Army

Giving evidence on Monday, Mr Gavaghan said his persona was "very much" a performance of a tougher version of himself.

A commanding officer had criticised his natural style of leadership and said he was "lacking bite" with young soldiers for whom he also had a welfare role, Woking Coroner's Court heard.

Asked whether this "twin brother" was a good idea, Mr Gavaghan said: "At the beginning of the year I would have said yes but having come here and heard people say how distressed they have been I would say no."

Thinking of the day Pte Benton died, and knowing the soldier was to be discharged against his wishes, Mr Gavaghan said his concern had been to minimise any risk of having ammunition or a weapon near him.

He said all he could do was to take him off guard duty.

He also said he knew Pte Benton had self-harmed using alcohol and he wanted to keep him away from temptation.

Image copyright PA Image caption Pte Sean Benton was the first of four young soldiers to die

Mr Gavaghan said Pte Benton's morale was "low" but as time went on he seemed "happier" about his discharge.

The former sergeant's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, asked if, with the benefit of hindsight, anything could have been done to stop Pte Benton killing himself, and Mr Gavaghan replied he did not think so.

Later, Sgt James Russell told the inquest there were "management issues" at Deepcut because of the large number of trainees.

He recalled Pte Benton as someone who had mood swings and said he never heard of Sgt Gavaghan bullying or assaulting anyone.

The inquest was adjourned.