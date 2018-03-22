Image copyright PA Image caption Mrs Figueira was found dead at the family home in Twickenham

A woman found stabbed in London and her husband and sons who died at cliffs in East Sussex have been named by police.

The body of Laura Cecilia Navarrete De Figueira, 47, was discovered at the family home in Twickenham on 5 March.

That day, her husband Adelino Gabriel Figueira de Faria, 57, and their sons Claudio, 10, and Joaquin, seven, were found dead at the foot of Birling Gap.

The Met Police has said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Figueira died from multiple stab wounds.

Image copyright Paul Farmer Image caption The husband and two sons were found at Birling Gap in East Sussex

Her husband and children died from multiple injuries consistent with falling from height.

Police had been called to the house in south-west London following concerns raised for the welfare of its occupants.

About an hour before that, Sussex Police alerted Scotland Yard that three bodies had been found at Birling Gap beach, near Eastbourne.

Image copyright PA Image caption Forensic officers carried out investigations at the house

The Sussex force said a vehicle was also recovered near where the three had been found.

It was later confirmed the four were a family and the woman's death was being treated as murder.

A spokesman appealed for information, but added: "At this stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation."