The number of women using donated eggs has risen sharply in the past 10 years, latest figures show.

There were 1,912 women who had IVF using a donor egg in 2006, compared to 3,924 in 2016, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) said.

It attributed the rise to a greater awareness of donation as an option, more donors, and more same sex couples, single and older women using them.

The number of women donating their eggs is also on the increase.

Altrui, in Hawes, North Yorkshire, is the only company in the UK to recruit egg donors, although women can donate or receive eggs at a number of clinics around the country.

The agency, which charges a fee to people wanting to find a donor egg, has seen numbers on its books more than quadruple over the past five years.

In 2013 it put 30 donors into clinics across the UK, a figure which had risen to 124 in 2017.

Women usually need to be between 18 and 35 to donate their eggs and the process for donating is similar to the early stages of IVF, involving hormone injections and egg removal.

HFEA, the UK fertility industry's regulator, said there were 3,924 IVF treatment cycles in women using donated eggs in 2016.

Of these, the largest group of women using donated eggs were those over 44 years old.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Cathy Nicholson has donated her eggs altruistically five times

'It's a drop in the ocean'

Cathy Nicholson, from York, has donated her eggs five times, donating every year for five years since she was 27.

She has helped a family where the woman had undergone cancer treatment, a same-sex couple and couples with fertility problems.

The 38-year-old, who is expecting her third child in May, said: "People that receive eggs are absolutely amazed that other women want to give them, but that is because at the end of their process they get this amazing baby.

"It's an involved process, it's a commitment, but really it is a drop in the ocean compared to what couples have to go through to make their babies possible.

"I didn't feel I was giving anything away that I was going to use for myself."

'It's the greatest gift'

Amanda Mitcheson, 49, from Doncaster, started trying for a baby at 38 but she struggled to conceive and was told she had no egg reserves.

She started IVF and went to America to find an egg donor, spending £30,000, but without success.

She eventually used an egg donor from the UK and now has a four-year-old son, Max.

"It's the greatest gift that any woman can give to another," she said.

"People take it for granted they can have kids and when you find out you can't it's absolutely devastating.

"If Max wants to meet the donor when he's 18, in the same process as adoption, he can do that if he wishes and I'll support him in that," she said.

In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF)

An egg is removed from the woman's ovaries and fertilised with sperm in a laboratory

The fertilised egg is then returned to the woman's womb to develop

IVF worked for the first time on 10 November 1977. On 25 July 1978, the world's first IVF baby, Louise Brown, was born

On average, IVF fails 70% of the time

The highest success rates are for women under 35

On average, it takes almost four-and-a-half years to conceive with IVF

Source: Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority/Fertility Network UK

HFEA said about one in three IVF treatment cycles now resulted in a birth for patients under 35, with current treatments now 85% more likely to succeed than they were when records began in 1991.

Chair Sally Cheshire said: "There are more options these days for people to be able to create their own families.

"We have seen an increase in egg donation and sperm donation, and in people who use both.

"Generally there is a greater awareness of donation, we have seen a rise - about a third up - in same sex couples and single women coming forward for donation but it's important to say that they still represent a very small percentage of the number of IVF cycles that take place.

"We also know there are older women coming forward for treatment and they have had quite a lot of success in using donor eggs."

Under UK law, women are not allowed to get paid for egg donation but can receive compensation of up to £750 per cycle to cover their expenses.

'People genuinely want to help'

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Alison Bagshawe founded egg donation facilitator Altrui in 2010

Altrui founder Alison Bagshawe said: "We get people who are on the bone marrow register, blood donor register, people who just genuinely want to help someone start a family.

"They may have actually seen a friend or family member struggling with fertility issues and it's that which gives them a trigger to find out more and come forward.

"It's extraordinary how many recipients we actually have coming to us who didn't even know they could have the help of an egg donor - that they've even got a finite number of eggs and there is a time clock ticking for them, so yes I think people are far more aware now.

"That's what has changed in the last five years or so, this general awareness that fertility is finite and you need to get on with it."