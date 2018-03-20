Image copyright Paula Taylor Image caption "I can't stand old people. I'm not on their wavelength," says Sadie

A 100-year-old woman whose photo went viral says the worldwide attention she has received is like "a dream".

Sadie Cox - who is known to her friends as Sim - celebrated her centenary at home in Brentwood, Essex, last week.

When postwoman Colette O'Connell delivered a telegram from the Queen she could not believe how young Sadie looked and took a photo of her.

Mrs O'Connell's son, Adam, posted the picture on Twitter.

The image has been liked and retweeted thousands of times, with people around the world wanting to know how she looks so good.

But there are no magic lotions or potions behind Sadie's youthful looks. She says it is down to the different outlook she has on life compared to most women her age.

Skip Twitter post by @Adam_MarkOliver My mum is a postwoman & today she delivered this lady’s telegram from the queen for being 100 years old. When my mum asked if she could take a picture & post it online, she asked will the whole world see it? She was told yes so she said, ooh yes put it on! How sweet x pic.twitter.com/4N9OIrGpkm — Adam Mark Oliver (@Adam_MarkOliver) March 13, 2018 Report

"I can't stand old people. I'm not on their wavelength. They only talk about hospitals and the various appointments they've got. I don't want to know if you're getting your piles done tomorrow!

"Younger people always have something interesting to talk about, they talk about real life and what's going on now instead of reminiscing about how things used to be. Talk about what's going on today because that's the only thing we've got. What's been has been."

Longevity runs in the family. Sadie's two sisters, Anita and Sylvia, are 97 and 94 respectively.

"I've got a lovely family - I've got two granddaughters, two great grandsons and a great granddaughter - and we all have a laugh together. Humour is very important to me."

Sadie used to work at a ladies outfitters which used to hold regular fashion shows in Romford.

"I don't dress like an old girl. I wear trousers and nice tops and I wear what's in fashion, up to a point.

"I've just had a haircut so I now look ninety-nine-and-a-half!"

There is no strict diet or exercise regime for Sadie either.

"I'm not really one for sports, although I did play netball at school.

"I've got a trolley I go around the house with. It's like a tray on wheels and I take it to the kitchen to make a cup of tea and a nice ham and cheese sandwich."