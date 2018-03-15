Man pleads guilty to Aldi worker murder

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Friends described Jodie Willsher as "a truly lovely woman"

A man has admitted killing a woman who was stabbed to death while working at an Aldi supermarket.

Neville Hord, 44, pleaded guilty to murdering Jodie Willsher, 30, at the store in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on 21 December.

The mother of one died from injuries to the chest and abdomen inflicted during the attack at the supermarket.

Bradford Crown Court heard it was a "cold-blooded public execution" carried out "for the purpose of revenge".

Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC told the court Hord was the ex-partner of Ms Willsher's mother, Nicole Dinsdale.

He said the attack, which was witnessed by many people - including a child, was pre-planned and that Hord had also taken an axe with him to the store.

Ms Willsher was stabbed several times before Hord was stopped and restrained by members of the public.