Man, 65, charged with child sex offences

A 65-year-old man has been charged with child sex offences.

John Chapman faces two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13 and one of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

The offences allegedly took place on 4 March in Berkshire and Oxfordshire, Thames Valley Police said.

Mr Chapman, of Saxon Place, Wantage, is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 9 April.