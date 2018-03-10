Man, 65, charged with child sex offences
- 10 March 2018
A 65-year-old man has been charged with child sex offences.
John Chapman faces two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13 and one of engaging in sexual communication with a child.
The offences allegedly took place on 4 March in Berkshire and Oxfordshire, Thames Valley Police said.
Mr Chapman, of Saxon Place, Wantage, is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 9 April.