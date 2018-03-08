Image copyright Met Police Image caption Theodore Johnson had already killed two women when he attacked ex-girlfriend Angela Best

A man who killed three former partners has had his minimum jail term increased to 30 years.

Theodore Johnson, 64, was sentenced to life in prison in January for beating and throttling ex-girlfriend Angela Best after she met another man.

He already had two manslaughter convictions for pushing his wife off a ninth-floor balcony in 1981 and strangling a former partner in 1993.

The Court of Appeal ruled his minimum 26 year term was "unduly lenient".

Johnson met Ms Best, 51, while on unescorted leave from a secure mental hospital.

He beat her with a claw hammer and strangled her with her dressing gown cord at his home in Islington, north London, on 15 December 2016.

Their relationship had recently ended.

Three senior judges increased his tariff after an application by Solicitor General Robert Buckland.

Lord Justice Holroyde said: "We accept the submission that the sentencing of Mr Johnson was unduly lenient."

Johnson's lawyer told the Old Bailey trial in January that he "hates himself" for murdering Ms Best and "does not wish to be alive".