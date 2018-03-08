Image copyright NAtalie Gibbens Image caption Heavy snow began falling at about 07:00 GMT

Commuters faced delays in the morning rush hour after overnight snow brought disruption to parts of Yorkshire.

Bus services were affected with some operators, including Arriva Yorkshire, suspending services in parts of the county.

Hundreds of schools across West, South and North Yorkshire closed or started later.

A yellow weather warning for snow across much of the county was in place earlier but has since been withdrawn.

Leeds Bradford Airport said it had been experiencing delays due to the weather and has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Driving conditions were earlier described as particularly bad in West Yorkshire. Leeds City Council said while main routes had been gritted, the volume of snow meant the salt was "struggling" to be effective.

Police in North Yorkshire advised drivers not to travel unless absolutely necessary in the Harrogate area.

The neighbourhood policing team in the area said the roads were "full and at a standstill".

Image caption Operators have said most rail services are running to time

Image copyright Robert Simpson Image caption Driving conditions were described as very bad on major routes such as the M1 (pictured)

However, Leeds City Council said the snow was clearing and the weather would be drier in Leeds during the afternoon.

In York temperatures are forecast to reach a maximum of 5 degrees centigrade as a thaw gets under way.