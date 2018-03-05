Image copyright PA Image caption The A66 between Scotch Corner and Bowes reopened on Sunday

Flood warnings along England's north-eastern coast have been lifted following days of heavy snow.

The Environment Agency had issued flood alerts along the Northumberland, Sunderland and Teesside coasts as the region started to thaw.

But those have now all been lifted - including at Roker in Sunderland - where part of the pier was washed away on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tyne and Wear Metro said it would operate a full timetable.

However, a spokesman warned it may not be able to run as many extra services as the fleet was still recovering.

The East Coast mainline is running again but a number of trains have been damaged by the ice and snow.

Virgin Trains East Coast, which operates the service, said it was working hard to repair the trains and hoped to run a near-normal service, but at least 15 trains had been cancelled.