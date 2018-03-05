Image caption Customers across the South East are facing a loss of water supply or low water pressure

Thousands of homes across south-east England are without water as mains frozen pipes burst as they thawed.

More than 7,000 homes in Lenham and 1,000 homes in Ashford, both in Kent, are without water - or very low water pressure - Southern Water says.

The company said it was dealing with burst water pipes across the South East, with the highest concentration in the Sittingbourne area.

Homes in Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire are also still being affected,

Both Southern Water and South East Water said they were providing bottled water to the areas affected.

'Apologise sincerely"

Supply problems started on Saturday as snow and ice began to melt, affecting the frozen pipes.

On Sunday about 6,000 households in Sussex were without water.

South East Water urged customers to check their own properties for leaks and arrange for them to be repaired, and to only use water for "essential tasks".

A spokeswoman said they were doing "all we can to get as many customers back on supply as soon as possible" and apologised "sincerely to those without water or with low pressure".

"We will be replenishing the bottled water stations already set up as quickly as we can this morning and we will be opening more as soon as possible," she added.