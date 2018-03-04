Supermarket shoppers post photos of empty shelves
Shoppers have been posting photos of empty supermarket shelves on social media after the recent bad weather.
Many retailers say they are experiencing localised disruption after supplies could not be delivered because of the heavy snow of recent days.
Supermarkets also say they are experiencing high demand as people stock up after not being able to shop.
Most photos show bread, milk and eggs shortages, although other absent items include fruit, vegetables and meat.
The south west of England appears to have been particularly badly affected, and there are warnings nationally of a short-term hit to economic growth.
Rae Rae, from Exmouth, Devon, who posted these photos, didn't have much luck buying supplies in her local supermarket.
Elsewhere in Devon, Sara Raine says it appears Plymouth has "run out of bread and milk".
In Torbay, supplies of bread are low and there are signs on the shelves explaining that bad weather has led to shortages.
Helena says it seems a bit like the apocalypse...
Camilla Henderson says eggs are in short supply in Wantage, Oxfordshire.
Lisa Byfield-Green in Swindon, Wiltshire, says there is no milk, bread or even cakes at her local supermarket.
Jenny from Warminster, Wiltshire, is having similar issues.
Longbridge in Birmingham is also experiencing bread shortages.
And at this store in Rochdale there were no fresh or frozen vegetables.
Bread is being rationed at this supermarket in Silverburn, Glasgow.
But it is not just staples for humans that have run short...
The major supermarkets all say they are replenishing shelves as quickly as possible.
Tesco said it was "working incredibly hard to make deliveries", while Sainsbury's said "any store that is running low will be replenished".
Asda said it was getting deliveries through, while Morrisons said that although it had seen some local shortages it expected "things to improve".
Co-op said "stocks are returning to normal as roads become passable again", Lidl was "closely monitoring the situation and responding accordingly" and Aldi was "working hard" with suppliers "to keep disruption to a minimum".