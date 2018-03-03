Image copyright PA Image caption Lorries were stranded on the A1 between Morpeth and Alnwick

The A1 in north Northumberland has reopened, but motorists have been urged to drive with care as a yellow warning for snow remains in force.

The route was closed between Alnwick and the Scottish border on Thursday, leaving many drivers stuck for hours.

Highways England said the A66 remained closed in both directions between the A1M at Scotch Corner and Bowes.

Although conditions are set to improve slowly, many other roads across the region are still impassable.

Three flood warnings and a similar number of alerts are in force along the North East coast between Hartlepool up to Northumberland because of predicted high spring tides later.

Drivers are also being warned of the threat of so-called freezing rain, where rain hits already snow-covered roads and immediately turns to ice.

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team said volunteers had responded to more than 40 incidents since Wednesday, including the rescue of a family of four from the Netherlands who were stuck in snow at Carter Bar near the Scottish border.

Image copyright NNPMRT Image caption Volunteers worked for hours to rescue a number of trapped motorists

Image copyright NNPMRT Image caption The team's medical officer Jamie Pattinson was on hand to help stranded drivers

Volunteers further south with the Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team said they had been called on to assist district nurses make essential visits to patients.

They also helped paramedics reach an ill patient in the village of Westerdale, near Scarborough.

Image copyright Cleveland MRT Image caption Cleveland Mountain Rescue volunteers helped paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Rail passengers are still facing considerable disruption, with Virgin Trains East Coast unable to operate any services north of Newcastle.

The company said it would try to run one train an hour between Newcastle and London over the weekend.

Passengers using Northern services have additional problems because of a 24-hour strike by members of the RMT union over the introduction of driver-only trains.

The company said it had been forced to axe about 50% of services.

Northern Powergrid said it had managed to restore electricity to about 12,000 properties in the North East that had been cut off over the past 24 hours.

A further 3,500 homes are still without power.