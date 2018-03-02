Image copyright PA Image caption Eight people died in the London Bridge terror attack, a further 48 were injured.

One of the victims of the London Bridge terror attack has been spared jail after he was caught with more than 1,000 images and videos of children and infants being abused.

Adam Harris, 38, was given a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He pleaded for leniency after being stabbed twice during the London Bridge attack.

The prosecution described the videos and images as "quite distressing" and "wholly shameful".

Harris, of Ashington, Northumberland, was charged five months prior to the terror attack, in which eight people were killed and 48 injured.

'Extreme anxiety'

He previously admitted three counts of making indecent images of children.

Judith Benson, defending, told Blackfriars Crown Court that Harris has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, "extreme" anxiety and depression since the attack.

"He was a victim of the attack and almost died," she added.

Judge Deva Pillay said: "The reality is that whenever anyone appears before this court in possession of contraband of this extreme nature it is to prison they go immediately."

He added that he would suspend the sentence after reading medical reports about Harris's psychological state and his undergoing treatment.

Harris was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation programme, probation supervision for two years, made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years and put on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.