Image copyright Big Cat Sanctuary Image caption A pallas cat at the Big Cat Sanctuary at Ashford in Kent

As England is gripped by a freezing spell dubbed the Beast from the East, creatures great and small are braving the snow blizzards and biting winds.

These photographs show how our furry friends have reacted to the cold snap from a timid peep outside their nests to wild frolicking with their playmates.

And whether they like the weather or not, animals across the country make a stunning sight against the fluffy white backdrop.

Image copyright Weather Watcher WilfChlsfield Image caption Snowy whiskers in Bromley, Greater London

Image copyright ZSL London Zoo Image caption A Sumatran tiger watched the snow fall at London Zoo

Image copyright Chester Zoo Image caption Sun bears Milli and Toni play fight in the snow at Chester Zoo

Image copyright Darren Moston Image caption A vole peeps out from beneath a blanket of snow in Lower Walton, Cheshire

Image copyright Exmoor Zoo Image caption A tapir finds a spot of sunshine to bask in at Exmoor Zoo in North Devon

Image copyright Weather Watchers Gareth 401 Image caption Weather Watcher Gareth 401 snapped a deer in Richmond, London

Image copyright Weather Watcher High Lions Image caption Weather Watcher High Lions captured their first lambs born at Ampleforth, in North Yorkshire

Image copyright Cotswold Animal Park Image caption Humboldt penguins at Cotswold Animal Park were in their element

Image copyright Weather Watcher Big Jam Image caption Weather Watcher Big Jam spotted a robin singing in the snow in Isleworth, west London

Image copyright Calum O'Flaherty Image caption Doodoo, a male red panda, curled up in a tree at Cotswold Animal Park to avoid the cold ground

Image copyright Whipsnade Zoo Image caption A lynx plays in the snow at Whipsnade Zoo near Dunstable in Bedfordshire

Image copyright Brinsley Animal Rescue Image caption A horse at Brinsley Animal Rescue in Nottingham